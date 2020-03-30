When COVID-19 comes home

Listen to The Why wherever you get your podcasts:

During the coronavirus pandemic, everybody is telling us to practice social distancing, to isolate with your family. But what happens when a family member or someone you live with gets infected? How can you protect yourself when COVID-19 is closer than six feet away?

Guests: WHYY’s Sabrina Emms, and Dr. Austin Kilaru at the University of Pennsylvania