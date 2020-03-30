When COVID-19 comes home

Air Date: March 30, 2020
Listen 18:53
Austin Kilaru with his wife, Katie Auriemma, and their 5-month-old son Owen. Kilaru is an emergency room physician and Auriemma is an ICU doctor, both at Penn. They both worry about how they will care for Owen if they get infected with coronavirus. (Photo courtesy of Austin Kilaru)

During the coronavirus pandemic, everybody is telling us to practice social distancing, to isolate with your family. But what happens when a family member or someone you live with gets infected? How can you protect yourself when COVID-19 is closer than six feet away?

Guests: WHYY’s Sabrina Emms, and Dr. Austin Kilaru at the University of Pennsylvania

 

