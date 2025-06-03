What to know about the New Jersey primary and the governor race

The New Jersey primary is a week away on Tuesday, June 10th, and the gubernatorial race tops the ballot with a crowded field vying to be the next Garden State governor.

The six Democratic candidates are Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, Rep. Mikie Sherrill, Rep. Josh Gottheimer, New Jersey Education Association President Sean Spiller and former state Senate President Steve Sweeney. The five Republican candidates are State Sen. Jon Bramnick, former Assemblyman and previous nominee Jack Ciattarelli, former radio host Bill Spadea, former Englewood Cliffs Mayor Mario Kranjac and Justin Barbera.

It’s been a contentious and expensive race with unprecedented spending levels. This election will also be the first time every county will use the “black ballot” instead of the “county line” ballot design, which allowed county party-endorsed candidates a preferred ballot position.

For voters, the high cost of living is top of mind, with taxes, affordable housing, and the economy being key issues in the race. This episode, we’ll talk about the candidates, the issues and President Trump’s influence on the race.

Guests:

Benjamin Dworkin, Founding Director of Rowan University’s Institute for Public Policy & Citizenship

Brent Johnson, political reporter for NJ.com and The Star-Ledger