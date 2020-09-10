What to expect in 2030

Air Date: September 11, 2020 10:00 am

How is the pandemic transforming the world? That’s a question Wharton School professor MAURO GUILLÉN has been considering since the start of the Covid crisis. In his new book, 2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything, Guillén examines the economic, technological, and sociological forces that are dramatically altering the globe, like the aging population, climate change, automation, and cryptocurrencies. Guest host Mary Cummings-Jordan talks with Guillén about what he sees in the coming decade and the best ways to prepare for it to ensure a stronger more equitable future.    

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate