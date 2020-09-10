What to expect in 2030

How is the pandemic transforming the world? That’s a question Wharton School professor MAURO GUILLÉN has been considering since the start of the Covid crisis. In his new book, 2030: How Today’s Biggest Trends Will Collide and Reshape the Future of Everything, Guillén examines the economic, technological, and sociological forces that are dramatically altering the globe, like the aging population, climate change, automation, and cryptocurrencies. Guest host Mary Cummings-Jordan talks with Guillén about what he sees in the coming decade and the best ways to prepare for it to ensure a stronger more equitable future.