Walter Trout & Sons

“I Am At Home”

Walter Trout is a tough rockin’ blues guitarist who has worked with John Lee Hooker, Joe Tex, and Canned Heat before striking out on his own. Walter Trout and Provogue Records/Mascot Label Group released his most recent album, Survivor’s Blues, globally on January 25.

Trout is no ordinary artist and this is no ordinary covers album. From the day he conceived the project to the moment he counted off the first song in the studio, he had a bolder plan for this release. Trout shares. “I’m riding in my car sometimes, and I’ve got a blues station on – and here’s another band doing Got My Mojo Workin’. And there’s a little voice in me that says, ‘Does The World need another version of that song?’ So I came up with an idea. I didn’t want to do ‘Stormy Monday’ or ‘Messin’ With The Kid.’ I didn’t want to do the Blues greatest hits. I wanted to do old, obscure songs that have hardly been covered. And that’s how Survivor Blues started…”