Voting rights in Congress: A major fight, again

Congressional Democrats’ and President Biden’s push to pass voting rights legislation may have ended on Thursday with Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s Senate speech announcing her continued support for the filibuster. This came just hours before President Biden was set to meet with Congressional Democrats to urge them to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, even if it required reforming or ending the filibuster. We’ll talk about where voting legislation stands and what this means for the future of our elections. And, ahead of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, we’ll discuss Black Americans’ long fight for the right to vote.

Guests

Claudia Grisales, NPR Congressional Reporter

Franita Tolson, Law professor and Vice Dean at USC Gould School of Law

Nick Corasaniti, National politics reporter for The NY Times

Recommended Reading

NPR: Biden says he doesn’t know if voting rights legislation can pass “I don’t know whether we can get this done,” Biden told reporters after the meeting. “But one thing for certain, like every other major civil rights bill that came along, if we miss the first time, we can come back and try a second time.”

NY Times: Sinema Says She Will Not Support Changing Filibuster “Ms. Sinema has been under pressure from her colleagues to drop her opposition to a rules change, but her refusal to reverse course appeared to doom the bills in the Senate.”