Veterans’ Programs & Services

    This episode of You Oughta Know spotlights programs and services that support veterans.

    Air Date: November 7, 2025

    This week’s You Oughta Know highlights programs supporting veterans: glassmaking at Wheaton Arts fosters creativity and connection; Heroic Gardens promotes healing through plants; the Veterans Multi-Service Center serves women vets; a Delaware man aids peers at VA Wilmington Healthcare System and the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative teaches watchmaking. Plus, a look at the Battle at Brandywine.

