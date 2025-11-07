Veterans’ Programs & Services
This episode of You Oughta Know spotlights programs and services that support veterans.
This week’s You Oughta Know highlights programs supporting veterans: glassmaking at Wheaton Arts fosters creativity and connection; Heroic Gardens promotes healing through plants; the Veterans Multi-Service Center serves women vets; a Delaware man aids peers at VA Wilmington Healthcare System and the Veterans Watchmaker Initiative teaches watchmaking. Plus, a look at the Battle at Brandywine.
