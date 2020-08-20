Unpacking the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Air Date: August 21, 2020 10:00 am
Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., takes her place at the podium to speak before the light go up on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., takes her place at the podium to speak before the light go up on stage during the third day of the Democratic National Convention, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at the Chase Center in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Guests: Malcolm Kenyatta, Errin Haines, Will Bunch

The all virtual Democratic National Convention took place this week, featuring video speeches and submissions from many of the party’s heavy-hitters, as well as a few up-and-comers within their ranks. We’re going to be joined by one of the younger speakers , 30-year-old MALCOLM KENYATTA, who represents Pennsylvania’s 181st District in the state legislature, to get his thoughts on the convention and what it was like being invited to speak. Then, WILL BUNCH of The Philadelphia Inquirer, and ERRIN HAINES editor-at-large at The 19th, will discuss the speakers, the speeches, and the message the Democrats and nominee Joe Biden are sending to voters. 

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate