Unpacking the 2020 Democratic National Convention
Guests: Malcolm Kenyatta, Errin Haines, Will Bunch
The all virtual Democratic National Convention took place this week, featuring video speeches and submissions from many of the party’s heavy-hitters, as well as a few up-and-comers within their ranks. We’re going to be joined by one of the younger speakers , 30-year-old MALCOLM KENYATTA, who represents Pennsylvania’s 181st District in the state legislature, to get his thoughts on the convention and what it was like being invited to speak. Then, WILL BUNCH of The Philadelphia Inquirer, and ERRIN HAINES editor-at-large at The 19th, will discuss the speakers, the speeches, and the message the Democrats and nominee Joe Biden are sending to voters.