Trump’s second impeachment

On Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives debated and voted for a second impeachment of President Trump, this time for his role in inciting the violent attack on the Capitol building and the US Congress itself. We begin today’s show talking with POLITICO congressional reporter ANDREW DESIDERIO to get the latest on the process and the politics at play. Then, Rep. MADELEINE DEAN of Pennsylvania’s 4th District will tell us why she voted for impeachment. Lastly, we’ll get a breakdown of the legal arguments that were made and their validity with JACQUELINE THOMSEN of The National Law Journal.