Watch/Listen: Senate impeachment trial continues at 1 p.m.

Listen on WHYY-FM, watch on WHYY-TV or stream online.

Watch
Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Trump’s impeachment trial begins

Air Date: January 22, 2020 10:00 am
Listen 49:00
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Guests: Siobhan Hughes, Howard Fineman, Claire Finkelstein

After 13-hours of debate and arguments on Tuesday, the Senate voted along party lines to approve Mitch McConnell’s resolution setting out the rules and format for the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Democratic House managers pressed to have witnesses and clashes with White House lawyers got so heated that Chief Justice Roberts was forced to rebuke the chamber.  This hour, we’ll discuss day one of the impeachment trial, look at the battles over witnesses and rules, and preview the opening arguments. Our guests are SIOBHAN HUGHES, Capitol Hill reporter for The Wall Street Journal, HOWARD FINEMAN, NBC/MSNBC analyst, and CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN, law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate