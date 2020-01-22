Trump’s impeachment trial begins

Guests: Siobhan Hughes, Howard Fineman, Claire Finkelstein

After 13-hours of debate and arguments on Tuesday, the Senate voted along party lines to approve Mitch McConnell’s resolution setting out the rules and format for the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Democratic House managers pressed to have witnesses and clashes with White House lawyers got so heated that Chief Justice Roberts was forced to rebuke the chamber. This hour, we’ll discuss day one of the impeachment trial, look at the battles over witnesses and rules, and preview the opening arguments. Our guests are SIOBHAN HUGHES, Capitol Hill reporter for The Wall Street Journal, HOWARD FINEMAN, NBC/MSNBC analyst, and CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN, law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.