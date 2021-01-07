Trump supporters storm the Capitol
Supporters of President Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington D.C. on Wednesday in an attempt to overturn the results of the Presidential election. We begin today’s show talking with New Jersey Congressman ANDY KIM who was at the Capitol when the crowd invaded the complex, who’ll tell us about what he saw and to get his thoughts on serving in the government in this period of transition. Then, Princeton professor of history JULIAN ZELIZER and University of Pennsylvania professor ANTHEA BUTLER will discuss the unprecedented events and what they say about the state of our country. We’ll also hear about the conspiracy theories around election fraud that have motivated the event when we hear from The Daily Beast’s WILL SOMMER.