What do you think of Donald Trump’s VP pick JD Vance?

The 2024 Republican presidential ticket is officially set: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. But, who is Trump’s running mate, and what does he stand for? The 39-year-old Ohio senator, elected in 2023, leans heavily on his Appalachian roots. We talk about his political background, ideologies, and vision for the country. And we want to hear from you: What are your thoughts on J.D. Vance? Email studio2@whyy.org.