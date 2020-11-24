Trump continues to challenge election results

President Trump continues to lose his legal challenges to the election results in the many swing states where he lost to President-elect Joe Biden. Over the weekend, a case was thrown out by a Pennsylvania judge who said the suit consisted of “strained legal arguments without merit.” WHYY’s RYAN BRIGGS breaks down this case, and the many other dead-end lawsuits that the Trump campaign filed in Pennsylvania. Then, University of Pennsylvania law professor CLAIRE FINKELSTEIN and former Congressman and longtime Republican MICKEY EDWARDS will give us their thought on the tactics Trump has been employing to attempt to stay in office, as well as the silence from Republican leaders on the matter.