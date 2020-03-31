New Challenge Alert

Lock in $8,000 with your donation by 7 p.m. today.

Donate now

Trump and the coronavirus: a timeline

Air Date: April 1, 2020 10:00 am
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to speak at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence arrive to speak at a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Guests: Annie Karni, Alexander Nazaryan
Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, President Trump has shifted his rhetoric and stance on combating the pandemic a number of times. Simultaneously, his administration, including the CDC and a coronavirus task force headed by Vice President Pence, have been conceiving of ways to prevent a public health, and economic catastrophe. Today on the show, we’re going to look to the past and present of Trump and his administration’s handling of COVID-19. Our guests are ANNIE KARNI, White House reporter for The New York Times, and ALEXANDER NAZARYAN, national correspondent for Yahoo! News.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate