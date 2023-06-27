Tipflation, LGBTQ+ Migration, Charles L. Blockson

LGBTQ+ people are moving away from states with increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, like Texas and Florida. Tyrell Brown, the Executive Director of Galaei joins us to discuss the migration of LGBTQ+ people to places like Philadelphia in the hope of finding sanctuary.

Tipping etiquette has changed post-pandemic and a lot of Americans feel it’s gotten out of control. There’s more pressure and guilt around gratuity these days, but for many service workers, that 18-20% is barely enough to earn a living wage. Rules for who we tip, and when, can get confusing and expensive. We’ll talk about tipflation with Wharton School professor of marketing Cait Lamberton.

Historian and activist Charles L. Blockson died earlier this month at the age of 89. The Norristown native created one of the largest collections of African American artifacts and history in the world — books, manuscripts, pamphlets, and photographs. He donated his collection of over 700,000 items to Temple University in 1984. Curator Diane Turner joins us to talk about Blockson, his interest in collecting and preserving Black history and some of her favorite pieces from Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection.