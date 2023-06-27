Donate

Tipflation, LGBTQ+ Migration, Charles L. Blockson

Rules for who we tip and when can get confusing and expensive, and tipping etiquette has changed post-pandemic. Plus, LGBTQ+ migration to Philly and the Blockson Collection.

Air Date: June 27, 2023 12:00 pm

LGBTQ+ people are moving away from states with increasing anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, like Texas and Florida. Tyrell Brown, the Executive Director of Galaei joins us to discuss the migration of LGBTQ+ people to places like Philadelphia in the hope of finding sanctuary.

Galaei Executive Director Tyrell Brown urged attendees to continue the conversation past the exit door during the N.I.C.E. event on Sunday
Galaei Executive Director Tyrell Brown urged attendees to continue the conversation past the exit door during the N.I.C.E. event on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Tipping etiquette has changed post-pandemic and a lot of Americans feel it’s gotten out of control. There’s more pressure and guilt around gratuity these days, but for many service workers, that 18-20% is barely enough to earn a living wage. Rules for who we tip, and when, can get confusing and expensive. We’ll talk about tipflation with Wharton School professor of marketing Cait Lamberton.

Historian and activist Charles L. Blockson died earlier this month at the age of 89. The Norristown native created one of the largest collections of African American artifacts and history in the world — books, manuscripts, pamphlets, and photographs. He donated his collection of over 700,000 items to Temple University in 1984. Curator Diane Turner joins us to talk about Blockson, his interest in collecting and preserving Black history and some of her favorite pieces from Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection.

Charles L. Blockson in his home office in 1971
Charles L. Blockson in his home office in 1971. (Wikimedia Commons)

