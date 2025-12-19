Tim Merrill on faith, resilience and resistance

Tim Merrill has been a pastor and youth leadership developer in Camden for many decades, with an intimate knowledge of the city’s rhythms and residents.

Now a novelist, he has dedicated his new book, The Song Sparrow, to the young people of Camden who gave him, as he writes, “the honor of connection.”

The novel weaves together the intersecting lives of priests, politicians, and young protesters living under the watchful eye of an oppressive surveillance system that tracks their every move.

Born in Camden, Merrill says the Black church has had the greatest influence on him—its music, prayers, and shouts becoming the soundtrack of his life.

He has also wrestled deeply with his faith and is concerned that the church has lost its way, choosing conformity over courage.

Merrill joins us on The Connection to talk about the power of faith, hope, resilience, and resistance.

I should add that Tim was a regular caller to—and guest on—Radio Times, my previous show, and he once organized a memorable interview with several young people from Camden who spoke frankly about their lives.