What makes a happy and healthy life? That’s the question at the heart of the longest study on happiness, the Harvard Study of Adult Development, which began in 1938. Researchers have been following participants for 84 years, trying to untangle what it takes to thrive in this world. And the answer they found? Fulfilling relationships.

In our debut episode of The Connection, we’ll talk with the study’s researchers Robert Waldinger and Marc Schulz about their findings and why good relationships — with our romantic partners, our friends, our co-workers and neighbors — are the essential ingredient to happy lives. They are the co-authors of the new book, The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Happiness Study.

Our guests

ROBERT WALDINGER, professor of psychiatry at Harvard University and director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development.

MARC SCHULZ, professor of psychology at Bryn Mawr College and associate director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development.