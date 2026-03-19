The surprising benefits of oversharing

Imagine you’re trying to decide who to date based on answers to questions on their online profile. When asked “Have you ever stolen anything worth more than one hundred dollars?” or “Have you ever neglected to tell a partner you have an STD” — one person answered all the questions and the other left them blank. Who would you pick?

It turns out most people chose the one who admitted to the irresponsible behavior.

This week, we talk to the researcher who conducted that study, Leslie John. She says that revealing the sometimes-ugly truth about ourselves can build trust and lead to more honest, meaningful relationships. The problem today, as she sees it, isn’t too much information, it’s too little. She has a new book titled, Revealing: The Underrated Power of Oversharing.