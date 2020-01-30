Watch/Listen: Impeachment trial

The special bond between dogs and humans

Air Date: January 30, 2020 10:00 am
Marty's dog Cole relaxes in the fall leaves.

Guests: Kelly Diehl, Alexandra Horowitz

Ever since dogs were domesticated thousands of years ago (the dates are still being debated), people and dogs have shared a unique and particularly close relationship. This hour, we’ll explore our love of dogs with cognitive scientist ALEXANDRA HOROWITZ, author of Our Dogs, Ourselves. We’ll talk about how our relationship evolved and why so many of us feel so bonded to our four-legged companions and if the feeling is truly mutual. We’ll also discuss our pooches’ emotional lives, the new debate around spaying and neutering, and breed specific laws. But first veterinarian KELLY DIEHL with the Morris Animal Foundation tells us what a study of 3000 golden retrievers is revealing about dog health, longevity, and cancer.

