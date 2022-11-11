The Science of Extreme Weather

Hurricanes. Tornadoes. Blizzards. Flooding. Over the past 20 years, we’ve seen a staggering increase in extreme weather events, resulting in millions of deaths and trillions of dollars of damage around the globe.

This increase has made the stakes for precise and accurate forecasts higher than ever — but the best forecast is useless if people don’t act on the information.

On this episode, we explore what scientists are learning, not only about predicting extreme weather, but also about how to deliver their message in a way that will compel people to heed their warnings. Then we’ll look into the aftermath of storms, how communities attempt to recover — and be better prepared for the next storm.

We hear stories about a storm-chaser’s mission to understand tornadoes, how the blizzard of 1993 settled a long debate over meteorological predictions, what happens when storms keep patients from life-saving treatments, and how communities rebuild — or don’t — after being ravaged by severe weather events.

Also heard on this week’s episode: