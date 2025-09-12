The Science and Beauty of Muscles
A celebration of muscles — from their beauty and biology, to the history of how weightlifting went mainstream.Listen 50:04
For a long time, weightlifting was relegated to the realm of muscleheads and Conan the Barbarian-types. But today, people of all ages and sizes are lifting to gain not only strength, but also mobility, bone density, cardiovascular health, and even cognitive function.
On this remixed episode, we explore the proven and emerging benefits of pumping iron, and why so many people say it’s changing their lives. We hear about when and how weightlifting was introduced into the cultural mainstream — not just for bodybuilders, but for people of all fitness levels — along with the scientific discoveries that transformed it from a hobby into a legitimate medical treatment. And then we explore the biology and beauty of our muscles, from how they function to their role as muse for great works of art.
ALSO HEARD:
- We talk with author Michael Joseph Gross about the physician who introduced weightlifting as a form of physical therapy for injured World War II soldiers, the ancient origins of the myth that big muscles equal a small brain, and how research shows strength training can change the lives and health of older people. His new book is “Stronger: The Untold Story of Muscle in our Lives.”
- When Jan Todd first started lifting weights in the early 1970s, it wasn’t just rare to see women pumping iron — it was even prohibited at the first few gyms Todd went to. But, within a few years, she had established herself as a trailblazer in the world of powerlifting, setting dozens of world records and opening the door for other female lifters. Reporter Sara Willa Ernst talks with Todd about how she got into weightlifting at a time when it was primarily regarded as a men’s sport, and how its evolution has helped change perceptions around female bodies, strength, and muscles.
- Journalist and author Bonnie Tsui explains how she fell in love with muscle, the surprising and intricate biology of how it works, and the importance of feeling comfortable in our own bodies, especially as we age. Her new book is “On Muscle: The Stuff That Moves Us and Why it Matters.”
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.