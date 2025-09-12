The Science and Beauty of Muscles

For a long time, weightlifting was relegated to the realm of muscleheads and Conan the Barbarian-types. But today, people of all ages and sizes are lifting to gain not only strength, but also mobility, bone density, cardiovascular health, and even cognitive function.

On this remixed episode, we explore the proven and emerging benefits of pumping iron, and why so many people say it’s changing their lives. We hear about when and how weightlifting was introduced into the cultural mainstream — not just for bodybuilders, but for people of all fitness levels — along with the scientific discoveries that transformed it from a hobby into a legitimate medical treatment. And then we explore the biology and beauty of our muscles, from how they function to their role as muse for great works of art.

ALSO HEARD: