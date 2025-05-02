This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Jan Todd lives tucked away in the hills of Central Texas. Her two huge Bullmastiffs are splayed out by the pool basking in the sun. There’s Montey, and Pudgy.

“She says, ‘I’m Pudgy Stockton and I’m three years old and I’m a very, very good girl and a little overweight.’” Todd said by way of introducing her female mastiff. Pudgy Stockton is named after the iconic American strongwoman from the 1940s.

Todd walks past a replica statue of the Farnese Hercules, muscled, chiseled, and defined, and she enters the pool house which doubles as her office. It’s filled with trophies and memorabilia — a true treasure trove of powerlifting history.

Todd has collected boxes and boxes of materials over the years, for the various books and research papers she’s published over the decades. And then there’s a personal archive of the history Todd made herself.

“Where is it here?” she said flipping through newspaper clippings in a box. When she finds the clip she’s looking for, she reads from the faded print. “Highest competitive deadlift by a woman is 394.5 lb by Jan Suffolk Todd at Chattanooga, Tennessee on 3 May 75.”

Todd was about to turn 23 when that deadlift broke the Guiness World Record. And that was just the beginning. Todd kept lifting, and setting records.

In 1977, she became the first woman to officially squat more than 400 pounds. In 1981, she achieved a world record-setting deadlift of 479 pounds. In 1981, a world record squat of 545 pounds. Todd held more than 60 national and world records in total.

Simultaneously, Todd built a successful career in academia, she’s a ​​Professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Health Education at the University of Texas at Austin.

“I feel like Jan Todd’s life and work really show how strength shapes identity,” said Michael Joseph Gross, who profiles Todd in his new book, “Stronger: The Untold Story of Muscle in Our Life.”

“She went on to be a co-author of the first scientific strength training guidelines for women. She was a strength coach at the highest levels who’s the first woman to coach any men’s powerlifting team to a world championship.” He added that Todd also made great contributions to writing and preserving the history of powerlifting.

“She single-handedly rediscovered these lost traditions of heavy resistance training among Victorian women,” said Gross.

Opening Gym Doors for Women

Todd’s athletic achievements were unthinkable when she was a teenager in the 1960s. “The first thing you should know about me is that I graduated from high school before Title IX passed,” said Todd. “So, I didn’t have normal sports experiences like modern girls do.” She was on the swim team in high school, but there were no varsity level opportunities.

When she was in college, Todd met her future husband, Terry Todd, a powerlifting champion.

“I had started going with Terry to the gym just cause he’s your cute boyfriend and you love him and like you want to spend all your time together. Not thinking about being an athlete at all,” she recalled.

At first, she thought the gym was boring, mostly because women were not expected to participate in the training, or even allowed to lift weights. Especially not heavy ones. “I mean, it was like no offense to the cute boyfriend husband, but it was pretty boring just to go and do light stuff because that’s not who I am,” said Todd with a chuckle.

But one day, she saw a woman at the gym, who much to her surprise was training with a barbell.