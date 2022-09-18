The Regional Roundup: September 19, 2022

Political tension is rising as the Pennsylvania House investigates a possible impeachment of Philadelphia D.A. Larry Krasner. After a bipartisan vote in the legislature, Krasner was found in contempt for noncompliance with a subpoena issued by the newly formed GOP Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order. Billy Penn reporter Jordan Levy will break down what’s happening in Harrisburg, as astonishing rates of gun violence in the city fuel increased criticism of the district attorney.

A new bilingual production premiering at People’s Light Theatre highlights undocumented farmworkers in Kennett Square, the ‘mushroom capital of the world’ that produces half of the country’s supply. Writer and performer Eisa Davis joins us to talk about nearly a decade of interviews with the small town’s immigrant laborers that resulted in her new play, Mushroom.

Banned Books Week reaches its 40th anniversary while teachers and librarians face enormous pressure to censor materials – and fear retaliation – as outrage at school board meetings across the country continues. We’ll talk with Martha Hickson, a New Jersey high school librarian leading the charge to protect kids’ freedom to read.