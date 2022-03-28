The Regional Roundup – March 28th

On today’s Regional Roundup, we’ll talk with WHYY PlanPhilly reporter AARON MOSELLE (@awmosell) about developments in the corruption trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who’s accused of accepting bribes from a real estate developer, allegedly concealed as payments to his wife’s consulting firm.

We’ll also hear from New Jersey Congressman ANDY KIM (@AndyKimNJ), who formerly served at the U.S. State Department and White House National Security Council. He joins us to discuss the latest in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the recent confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

And, March Madness is heating up, with Villanova University moving to the Elite Eight – and the surprising story of the St. Peter’s Peacocks. We’re joined by Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MIKE SIELSKI (@mikesielski)