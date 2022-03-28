Donate

The Regional Roundup – March 28th

Air Date: March 28, 2022 10:00 am
Listen 49:43
City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, exiting federal court

City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, Dawn Chavous, exiting federal court on Jan. 31, 2020. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

On today’s Regional Roundup, we’ll talk with WHYY PlanPhilly reporter AARON MOSELLE (@awmosell) about developments in the corruption trial of Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, who’s accused of accepting bribes from a real estate developer, allegedly concealed as payments to his wife’s consulting firm.

We’ll also hear from New Jersey Congressman ANDY KIM (@AndyKimNJ), who formerly served at the U.S. State Department and White House National Security Council. He joins us to discuss the latest in Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and the recent confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.

And, March Madness is heating up, with Villanova University moving to the Elite Eight – and the surprising story of the St. Peter’s Peacocks. We’re joined by Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist MIKE SIELSKI (@mikesielski)

Subscribe for more Radio Times

Other shows break the news. Radio Times puts it back together.

Ways to Listen

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate