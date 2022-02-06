The Regional Roundup: February 7th

Do shorter days and colder weather leave you feeling lethargic, unmotivated and less interested in the activities you usually enjoy? This time of year, many Americans experience “winter blues”, but others have more severe symptoms and might be struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder. We discuss the symptoms and treatment of SAD and some easy remedies to ward off those blue winter feelings.

Guest: Dr. Stephanie Marcello, Chief Psychologist at Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care (@Rutgers_UBHC)

After a decade of treatment, researchers say two patients have been “cured” of leukemia, a massive medical breakthrough based on the work of a renowned University of Pennsylvania professor and cancer researcher, who joins us to talk about how his CAR T therapy research went from an experimental treatment to a possible cure.

Guest: Dr. Carl June, Principal investigator at June Lab and Richard W. Vague Professor in Immunotherapy at Perelman School of Medicine (@carlhjune)

The Free Library of Philadelphia has a new president and director. He’s a book enthusiast, changemaker and former police officer from Flint, MI. We’ll talk about how he went from criminal justice to card catalogs, why libraries are life-changing for so many communities, and his outlook as he steps into the new role in our city.

Guest: Kelly Richards, Director and President of the Free Library of Philadelphia (@FreeLibrary)

