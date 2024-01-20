    The Prep Work: Clarinet – Simon Bakos

    Watch what happens when preparation meets opportunity.

    Air Date: January 19, 2024

    On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, watch what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Simon Bakos shares his humble beginnings and how finding new ways to continue his training began at an early age. His unwavering drive and determination propel him to accomplish his biggest goal. Featuring Franz Schubert’s “Die Hirt Aut Dem Felsen” and Johannes Brahms’s “Clarinet trio in A minor.”

    Experience student recitals by today's finest young classical musicians on the stage of Field Concert Hall at the Curtis Institute of Music.

