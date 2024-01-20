The Prep Work: Clarinet – Simon Bakos
Watch what happens when preparation meets opportunity.
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, watch what happens when preparation meets opportunity. Simon Bakos shares his humble beginnings and how finding new ways to continue his training began at an early age. His unwavering drive and determination propel him to accomplish his biggest goal. Featuring Franz Schubert’s “Die Hirt Aut Dem Felsen” and Johannes Brahms’s “Clarinet trio in A minor.”
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.