The Philly neighborhood trying to keep renters out

For a long time, Philadelphia was known for having a higher rate of home ownership than other major cities. But over the last decade, as people see the city more as an attractive place to live and development booms, the city has seen a big increase in the number of renters. However, there’s one neighborhood in Northeast Philly trying especially hard to keep renters out.

Guest: Max Marin, WHYY’s Billy Penn

This story was reported as part of Keystone Crossroad’s election series Embedded 2020.