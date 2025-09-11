The Neuroscience of decision-making
Emily Falk understands why we don’t do the things we know we should—and often want—to do…and what to do about it.
She’s a professor of communication, psychology, and marketing at the University of Pennsylvania, where she is director of the Communication Neuroscience Lab. Her new book, What We Value: The Neuroscience of Choice and Change, is about how regions of our brain influence the big and little decisions we make.
