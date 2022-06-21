Donate

The Jan. 6 committee hearing on Trump’s pressure campaign

Air Date: June 22, 2022 10:00 am
Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby Freeman listens at right, as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

The Jan. 6 select committee’s fourth hearing on Wednesday focused on the extreme pressure Trump and his allies put on state and local election officials to overturn the 2020 election results. The committee showed how the former president and his supporters also harassed and threatened election officials, using the false claim of a rigged election.

Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers gave compelling testimony about efforts to convince him to go against his oath in the absence of evidence. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who Trump told on the infamous phone call to “find” enough votes to overturn the results, also testified about the extreme pressure he and his family withstood. And former Georgia election worker Wandrea “Shaye” Moss explained how she and her mother, Lady Ruby, became a target of false fraud allegations and death threats.

The committee also showed how the Trump campaign organized slates of fake electors in states that Trump lost to alter the certification of the vote.  This hour, we talk about yesterday’s Jan. 6 hearing, what it revealed, how it might impact public opinion and election safeguards in the future.

Guests

Wendy Weiser. Vice President of the Democracy Program at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University  School of Law. @WendyRWeiser

Kyle Cheney, senior legal affairs reporter for POLITICO. @kyledcheney

 

