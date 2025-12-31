The Great Philly Pop Culture Challenge
Think you know Philly pop culture? Test your wits against the voices of WHYY as they battle over all things Philly music, movies, history, and culture.Listen 53:11
Think you know Philly pop culture? Test your wits against the voices of WHYY as they battle over all things Philly music, movies, history, and culture. This edition of Studio 2 ‘On the Road’ was recorded before a live audience of WHYY members at 118 North in Wayne, Pa.
Team Avi Wolfman-Arent faced-off against Team Cherri Gregg in a game-show style competition with rounds including: General Knowledge, Name That Tune, Movie Trivia, Name That Voice, Studio Feud, and Two Truths and a Lie.
Throughout the contest, our live audience in Wayne — Team WHYY Members — joined in the fun and tallied points as well. In the end, the winner of Team Avi vs. Team Cherri advanced to the finals in a lightning round against Team WHYY Members to decide the Great Philly Pop Culture Showdown champion.
