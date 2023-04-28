The Gottmans’ Love Prescription

Why do some couples stay happily together for years and others split apart? Drs. John and Julie Gottman have been studying what makes and breaks relationships for fifty years.

At the Gottman Institute, they’ve observed over 3000 couples interactions, published numerous studies, trained therapists and distilled what they’ve learned in many popular books, their latest is The Love Prescription. And they have found some of the key ingredients – kindness, curiousity in one another, regular date nights, and as they explain it, turning toward each other instead of turning away.

The Gottman’s join us today on The Connection to talk about their research into happy relationships, how to mend bad ones and when to know it’s time to end it.