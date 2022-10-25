The Fetterman-Oz debate

Air Date: October 26, 2022 10:00 am
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (left) and Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (left) and Dr. Mehmet Oz. (AP Photo)

Pennsylvania Senate candidates John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz face off in the first and only debate Tuesday night in Harrisburg, in the race for one of the most hotly contested seats in the midterm election. The winner could decide the balance of the U.S. Senate.

In recent weeks, polls have shown that Oz has closed Fetterman’s early lead and the race is now considered a tossup.  Lt. Gov. Fetterman, who is still recovering from a stroke, will use closed captioning during the debate to assist him with some auditory processing issues and Oz has made his health an issue in the campaign.

This hour, we’ll talk about how the candidates performed and what they said about the economy, crime, abortion and more. And we’ll discuss whether the debate will impact voters’ candidate choices just two weeks out from ahead the election and look at the ads and all the money pouring into the race.

Guests

Stephen Medvic, Director of the Center for Politics and Public Affairs and Co-Director the Floyd Institute for Public Policy at Franklin and Marshall College. @stephenmedvic

Christopher Nicholas, Republican political and public affairs consultant with Eagle Consulting Group. @Eagle63

Mark Nevins, Democratic campaign strategist with The Dover Group. @NevinsMark

