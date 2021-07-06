The deep ocean, climate change and hurricanes

Marine biologist HELEN SCALES takes us down to the deep ocean, some 12,000 feet underwater where no sunlight can penetrate. She’ll tell us about this underwater world and its incredible inhabitants, including diving sperm whales, bioluminescent jellyfish, sea cucumbers nicknamed “gummy squirrels,” nine foot long worms and sneezing sponges. And we’ll discuss the threat of climate change, plastic pollution, oil spills and deep sea mining are posing to this uncharted realm. Her book is The Brilliant Abyss: Exploring the Majestic Hidden Life of the Deep Ocean, and the Looming Threat That Imperils It. But first, Stony Brook University professor KEVIN REED joins us to discuss the upcoming hurricane season and the connection between climate change and extreme tropical storms.