Colleges and universities, both public and private, are facing enormous challenges.

State and federal funding have steadily declined, forcing institutions to tighten their belts, cut staff, eliminate departments, and shutter facilities. The Trump administration’s immigration policies have meant significantly fewer international students, cutting into a once reliable source of full-tuition revenue. And looming over it all is the so-called “demographic cliff” — a sharp decline in the number of college-aged students, which is shrinking enrollment across the country. These pressures have pushed many smaller schools to close their doors or merge with larger institutions.

At the same time, prospective students and their families are questioning the value of a college degree, especially as tuition continues to climb.

On this episode, we examine the crisis in higher education and what the future may hold for America’s colleges and universities

Guests:

Jeff Selingo – Journalist and author of Dream School: Finding the College That’s Right For You and Special Advisor and Professor of Practice at Arizona State University.

Tom Foley – President of AICUP (The Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania)