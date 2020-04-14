The White House coronavirus briefing dilemma

Guests: Mark Lukasiewicz, Lori Robertson, Eric Lipton

The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings are supposed to give the public the most up to date information on how the country is combatting COVID19 from experts in the field. They have become a forum for President Trump to score points against the press, disseminate misinformation and a substitute for campaign rallies. Today, we’ll talk about some of President Trump’s false claims, and the ethics of television networks broadcasting these briefings live on TV which might include misleading information. Joining us is former senior executive at NBC News and ABC News MARK LUKASIEWICZ, and LORI ROBERTSON, managing editor at FactCheck.org. Then, we’ll discuss how the President downplayed and dismissed warnings about the coronavirus with New York Times reporter ERIC LIPTON.