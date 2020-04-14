The White House coronavirus briefing dilemma

Air Date: April 15, 2020 10:00 am
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Monday, April 6, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Guests: Mark Lukasiewicz, Lori Robertson, Eric Lipton

The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefings are supposed to give the public the most up to date information on how the country is combatting COVID19 from experts in the field. They have become a forum for President Trump to score points against the press, disseminate misinformation and a substitute for campaign rallies. Today, we’ll talk about some of President Trump’s false claims, and the ethics of television networks broadcasting these briefings live on TV which might include misleading information. Joining us is former senior executive at NBC News and ABC News MARK LUKASIEWICZ, and LORI ROBERTSON, managing editor at FactCheck.org. Then, we’ll discuss how the President downplayed and dismissed warnings about the coronavirus with New York Times reporter ERIC LIPTON.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Part of the series

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate