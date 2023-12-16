The Commercial Success: Mezzo-Soprano – Merissa Beddows
On this episode of On Stage at Curtis, Merissa Beddows brings viewers along for the ride as her career unfolds in real time. Using her classical training to find commercial success, Beddows explains how she took her love of one classical song to the mainstream stage. Continuing to find her voice, she discovers a hidden talent that has quickly made her a viral sensation.
