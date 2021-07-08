The Challenges of Virtual Learning
Local student filmmakers reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of virtual learning, increased screen time, and missing out on important life events like prom and graduation.
With a name inspired by the First Amendment, 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, technology, and what connects us across the fissures that divide the country. The program also delves into pop culture, sports, and humor. 1A's goal is to act as a national mirror-taking time to help America look at itself and to ask what it wants to be.
Local student filmmakers reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of virtual learning, increased screen time, and missing out on important life events like prom and graduation.
Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal