    The Challenges of Virtual Learning

    Air Date: July 8, 2021

    Local student filmmakers reflect on the COVID-19 pandemic and the challenges of virtual learning, increased screen time, and missing out on important life events like prom and graduation.

    Brought to you by Young Creators Studio

