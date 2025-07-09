The best movies of the 21st century

Movies of the 21st century have — so far — given us unforgettable performances, iconic lines, powerful scores and innovation in style, format and design. They’ve made us think, laugh and cry. They’ve brought audiences closer to the real world, and helped us escape it.

The New York Times recently published ‘The 100 Best Movies of the 21st Century’, which ranks films of all genres based on the votes of over 500 influential people in Hollywood and beyond. It’s ambitious, it’s detailed – and up for debate.

Some of our favorite movies from the past 25 years are on the Times’ list, others were snubbed. We’re putting them all together for our own definitive best-of list with the help of two seasoned experts and, of course, our listeners.

On this episode of Studio 2, we’re rounding up our picks for the century’s greatest cinema.

Guests:

Bedatri Choudhury – Arts and entertainment editor at The Philadelphia Inquirer

Rob DiCristino – Member of the Philadelphia Film Critics Circle and columnist at FThisMovie!