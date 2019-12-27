The best movies of 2019

Guests: Niel Oxman, Monica Castillo

Seen any good films this year? It’s our annual year-in-movie show this Friday when Marty and her guest discuss their favorite films of 2019. Between all of the on demand services, and the quick turnover at your local theater, it can be hard to keep up with all of the offerings coming out of Hollywood. Our guests, film critic MONICA CASTILLO, and Radio Times’ resident film buff NEIL OXMAN will tell us which movies stood out this year and why they found them so poigniant, well-made, and flat out entertaining.