The best movies of 2019

Air Date: December 27, 2019 10:00 am
Leonardo DiCaprio at the premiere of the movie 'Once Upon a Time in ... Hollywood' at the Tokyo Midtown Hibiya. Tokyo, 26.08.2019 | usage worldwide Photo by: Kento Nara/Geisler-Fotopress/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Guests: Niel Oxman, Monica Castillo

Seen any good films this year? It’s our annual year-in-movie show this Friday when Marty and her guest discuss their favorite films of 2019. Between all of the on demand services, and the quick turnover at your local theater, it can be hard to keep up with all of the offerings coming out of Hollywood. Our guests, film critic MONICA CASTILLO, and Radio Times’ resident film buff NEIL OXMAN will tell us which movies stood out this year and why they found them so poigniant, well-made, and flat out entertaining.

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

