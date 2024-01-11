The Appeal of Authoritarianism

Air Date: January 12, 2024 12:00 pm
ussian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend a concert marking the seventh anniversary of the referendum on the state status of Crimea and Sevastopol and its reunification with Russia, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, March 18, 2021. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Authoritarianism is on the rise around the globe, the appeal spreading to even American voters. We’ll talk with Georgetown University professor Fathali Mogahddam, who grew up under a dictatorship, about why people are drawn to authoritarian leaders and how to break the spell.  Also in the hour, the concept of authoritarian parenting. We’ll talk about different parenting philosophies and how they influence children with Oberlin College professor of psychology Nancy Darling.

