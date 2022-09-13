The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers

Air Date: September 13, 2022
'Shy' by Mary Rodgers and Jesse Green is published by Farrar, Straus and Giroux.

When New York Times chief theater critic Jesse Green (@JesseKGreen) first met writer and composer Mary Rodgers, she was a chatty, oversharing person with a colorful personality. And from that first encounter until her death in 2014, Rogers shared her personal life with Green—including details of her relationship with her father, legendary composer Richard Rogers—through a series of formal interviews and close friendship.

The goal was to produce Mary’s painfully honest, deeply revealing yet lively and hilarious memoir. After many years, Green has finally released the autobiography, and will join us to talk about the wonderful Mary Rodgers, her family life, her talent and accomplishments in music and the arts, and the authentic conversations he captured in Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers.

