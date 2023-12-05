    Symone Salib

    Air Date: December 5, 2023
    Listen 20:36
    Art Outside podcast logo

    We’re wheatpasting with Symone Salib. We talk to one of Philly’s most well-known street artists about how she landed multiple projects with national brands, and how her creative work helps her heal.

    SHOW NOTES

    WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

    Brought to you by Art Outside

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate