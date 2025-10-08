Supreme Court’s new term: major cases and presidential power

We preview the Supreme Court's docket with NPR's Nina Totenberg and Drexel law professor Lisa Tucker.

Air Date: October 8, 2025 12:00 pm
The Supreme Court building is seen on Friday, June 28, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The Supreme Court kicked off its new term this week. On Tuesday, the justices heard arguments in a case challenging Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy for minors. A Christian therapist argues the ban violates her First Amendment rights.

Other significant cases on the docket include a Louisiana dispute involving the Voting Rights Act, a majority-Black district, and the question of unconstitutional racial gerrymandering. The Court will also consider whether states can ban transgender athletes from girls’ sports, basing participation on an individual’s biological sex. 

But the most consequential issue this term may be the scope of presidential power. The justices are set to hear multiple cases testing executive authority –  from President Donald Trump’s imposing tariffs to efforts to remove officials from independent agencies, including a case involving Federal Reserve Board member Lisa Cook. 

We’ll break down the key cases, legal arguments, and potential consequences with two legal experts. 

Guests:

Nina Totenberg, NPR’s legal affairs correspondent 

Lisa Tucker, Drexel University law professor

