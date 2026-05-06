    Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison

    Submerged

    The third episode of “Dying on the Inside: Women Lifers at Muncy Prison” examines the hospice program for dying women at Muncy.

    Air Date: May 6, 2026 8:00 am
    Sheena King

    Sheena King has spent more than three decades incarcerated at State Correctional Institution Muncy. | Illustration by Sheldon Sneed Designs

    Sheena King, 52, was terrified of dying alone and afraid inside the prison infirmary at State Correctional Muncy. She became a prison hospice volunteer, comforting and helping women in their final stage of life, in hope the same would eventually be done for her. During her 33 years at Muncy, Sheena has dedicated her life to being the support she wishes she’d had before she committed murder at 18 years old. Sheena discusses healing from a lifetime of trauma while serving a life without parole sentence, working in prison hospice, and her new book “Submerged,” a memoir to help others on their own healing journeys inspired by her experiences. At an event for her book launch, recordings of Sheena reading from her book played, and her daughter Keeva King spoke alongside attorney Rupalee Rashatwar about her mother’s condition in prison.

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