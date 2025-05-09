Studio 2 Extra: Hamilton Leithauser on loss, love and The Walkmen’s Philly roots

Hamilton Leithauser’s distinctive indie-rock croon has been a staple of American indie-rock for more than two decades.

As the lead singer of the band The Walkmen, he developed a special connection to Philadelphia. Several members lived here; others, including Hamilton, lived in New York City, but logged thousands of miles back and forth on the New Jersey Turnpike to practice together at a no-frills spot in North Philly.

Their early days included shows at the Khyber Pass and Johnny Brendas and a 2023 Walkmen tour featured three sold-out shows at Union Transfer.

The band has been mostly on hiatus for more than a decade, and Hamilton has developed a successful solo career. His latest record “This Side of the Island” came out in March.

Studio 2 executive producer Kevin McCorry spoke with Hamilton recently ahead of his May 15 show at the Ardmore Music Hall. He opens up about loss, reflects on his early work, and laments the impacts of how streaming has affected art.