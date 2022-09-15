Streaming, the networks and the future of TV

Fall used to mean the start of the new TV season, with premieres of brand-new shows making it a crucial time for networks and breathing new life into pop culture discourse. But with the advent of streaming services, new shows are popping up constantly—shows we can watch on demand, on any screen and at any time. In July, streaming platforms captured more viewers than cable or broadcast television for the first time ever. But despite their success, there are some changes coming to streaming services like Netflix, Disney and HBO: subscription prices going up, more advertising, and a crackdown on password sharing.

Today, we’ll talk with two television critics about the future of TV, how we watch our favorite shows and how to keep track of subscriptions and stay on budget with so many platforms to choose from. We’ll also dish about the best and worst shows this year and preview what’s coming – from the much-hyped big-budget House of the Dragon, Ring of Power and Abbott Elementary, to The Patient, The Bear, Interview with a Vampire and more.

Guests

Eric Deggans, NPR TV critic @deggans

Melanie McFarland, TV critic for Salon.com and President of the Television Critics Association. @McTelevision

We recommend

NPR, TV review: ‘The Patient’ – FX’s new original series for Hulu, The Patient, features Steve Carell as Alan Strauss, a therapist kidnapped by a new patient who turns out to be a serial killer.

Salon, Who needs Westeros? “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is a spectacular return to Middle-earth – “In the battle between dragons and elves, Prime Video bankrolls a glorious play for the streaming fantasy throne”

The Washington Post, Streaming TV is having an existential crisis, and viewers can tell – “Missing archives, less ambitious programming, higher prices: Creators and subscribers say they’re seeing the fallout from television’s big revolution”

The New York Times, ‘Fall TV’ Is Dead. But Buzz Will Always Be With Us. – “In the streaming era, premiere season (which really is all year round) is less about what you’re going to watch immediately, and more about adding to your to-do list of shows to watch eventually.”