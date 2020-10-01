Getting fit in 2020

Have you stayed in shape during the pandemic? Or have you completely given up? It’s been hard with gym closures, no in-person yoga or spin classes, and our daily routines turned upside down. On top of all that, there’s the stress. And if you’re working remotely, the proximity to the kitchen which has led many people to put on the quarantine 15. But don’t worry, this hour we’ll look at the latest science on exercise and how it benefits our minds and bodies, including reducing stress and depression. We’ll also talk about exercise recovery and simple, fast, and effective home fitness routines. Our guests are New York Times physical ed columnist GRETCHEN REYNOLDS and Elemental fitness columnist CHRISTIE ASCHWANDEN.