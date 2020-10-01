Getting fit in 2020

Air Date: October 1, 2020 10:00 am
Yeni Salazar, center, leads a Zumba class in Queen's Elmhurst Memorial Park, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in New York. Salazar has been leading the morning outdoor classes since May because the COVID-19 pandemic has closed her health club. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Yeni Salazar, center, leads a Zumba class in Queen's Elmhurst Memorial Park, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 in New York. Salazar has been leading the morning outdoor classes since May because the COVID-19 pandemic has closed her health club. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Have you stayed in shape during the pandemic? Or have you completely given up? It’s been hard with gym closures, no in-person yoga or spin classes, and our daily routines turned upside down. On top of all that, there’s the stress. And if you’re working remotely, the proximity to the kitchen which has led many people to put on the quarantine 15. But don’t worry, this hour we’ll look at the latest science on exercise and how it benefits our minds and bodies, including reducing stress and depression. We’ll also talk about exercise recovery and simple, fast, and effective home fitness routines. Our guests are New York Times physical ed columnist GRETCHEN REYNOLDS and Elemental fitness columnist CHRISTIE ASCHWANDEN.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate