    Southwest Philly Tufters Turn Rug-Making Tool into Big Business

    Air Date: February 18, 2023

    Next on You Oughta Know, find out how SW Philly’s Tuft the World turned a rug-making tool into big business. Visit a local wallpaper museum that features rare global designs and the stories behind them. Explore the fate of Philly’s former police headquarters with WHYY’s Aaron Moselle. Discover a Port Richmond dental practice that brings smiles to patients with special needs. Learn how South Jersey’s Ritz Theatre Company enriches the community and launches careers.

