    Songwriting Seniors

    Air Date: January 9, 2020

    102-year-old Alan Tripp just released his first album titled Senior Song Book from his retirement community in Bryn Mawr. Starting his musical career as a jingle-writer (notably, Choo Choo Charlie from Good & Plenty), Tripp and his friend Marvin have 10 songs about growing older, such as “I Just Can’t Remember Your Name.”

    La Colombe coffee is loved by many Philadelphians – but did you know they also offer classes? Lead baker, John McGrath, offers pizza classes and sourdough workshops at La Colombe’s flagship location in Fishtown.

    A Bucks County man is on a mission to restore a full scale replica of the Project Mercury capsule that skyrocketed NASA astronaut John Glenn into orbit around the Earth in 1962. Once complete, Mark Calhoun hopes to take the capsule on an educational road tour in hopes of getting kids excited about space and the sciences.

    In 1931, a group of 9 Italian immigrants started the Da Vinci Art Alliance in Bella Vista, Philadelphia. To this day, the very same historic row home continues to build community through art with up to 35 exhibitions per year, events, and more.

    Brought to you by You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know logo

    You Oughta Know

    You Oughta Know is your guide to what’s happening in the Philadelphia region.

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate