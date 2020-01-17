Impeachment moves to the Senate

Guests: Sam Brodey, Jacqueline Thomsen, Jeffrey Rosen

The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump starts Tuesday. This week, the House wrapped up its role by transferring the two articles of impeachment across the Capitol to the Senate. Chief Justice Roberts, who will preside over the trial, swore in the Senators yesterday. Meanwhile, it’s still unclear whether witnesses will be called to testify at the Senate hearing. All of this happening just as new evidence from Rudy Giullini associate, Lev Parnas, has come to light further implicating the President in the Ukraine pressure campaign. Today, we’ll talk about the impeachment trial process, the politics, and new Parnas allegations. Joining us are The Daily Beast’s SAM BRODEY and The National Law Journal’s JACQUELINE THOMSEN. But first, we’ll take a look at the role the Chief Justice will play in the trial with JEFFREY ROSEN, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center.