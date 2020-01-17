Apple Podcasts Stitcher

Impeachment moves to the Senate

Air Date: January 17, 2020 10:00 am
House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson deliver the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Following are impeachment managers, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

House Sergeant at Arms Paul Irving and Clerk of the House Cheryl Johnson deliver the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. Following are impeachment managers, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Texas, Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., and Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Guests: Sam Brodey, Jacqueline Thomsen, Jeffrey Rosen

The Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump starts Tuesday. This week, the House wrapped up its role by transferring the two articles of impeachment across the Capitol to the Senate. Chief Justice Roberts, who will preside over the trial, swore in the Senators yesterday. Meanwhile, it’s still unclear whether witnesses will be called to testify at the Senate hearing. All of this happening just as new evidence from Rudy Giullini associate, Lev Parnas, has come to light further implicating the President in the Ukraine pressure campaign. Today, we’ll talk about the impeachment trial process, the politics, and new Parnas allegations. Joining us are The Daily Beast’s SAM BRODEY and The National Law Journal’s JACQUELINE THOMSEN. But first, we’ll take a look at the role the Chief Justice will play in the trial with JEFFREY ROSEN, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center.

Brought to you by Radio Times

Radio Times

Radio Times

WHYY's Radio Times is an engaging and timely call-in program that tackles wide-ranging issues of concern to listeners in the Delaware Valley.

Subscribe for free

Apple Podcasts Stitcher

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

It will take 126,000 members this year for great news and programs to thrive. Help us get to 100% of the goal.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate