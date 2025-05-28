Secrets to a loving, lasting relationship

Air Date: May 23, 2025 12:00 pm
(photo credit, David Doobinin)

(photo credit, David Doobinin)

erry Real has been a therapist for more than 40 years and is founder of the Relational Life Institute. His latest book, Us, is about how we bring the unresolved family dramas from our childhood into our long term adult partnerships.

Here’s sentence that caught my eye. “We all marry our unfinished business. We all marry our mothers and fathers. And in our closest relationships, we become our mothers and fathers.”

It’s tough to maintain intimacy over a long period of time, especially when we are haunted by what has happened to us in the past and are struggling to keep our heads above water in the present.

This week, Terry Real helps us address the toxic fallout from generational trauma, resolve the repetitive conflicts that make us feel lonely and alone, and explore why our winner takes all culture, that prizes individuality, is so harmful to our relationships.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Brought to you by The Connection with Marty Moss-Coane

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate