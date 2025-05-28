Secrets to a loving, lasting relationship

erry Real has been a therapist for more than 40 years and is founder of the Relational Life Institute. His latest book, Us, is about how we bring the unresolved family dramas from our childhood into our long term adult partnerships.

Here’s sentence that caught my eye. “We all marry our unfinished business. We all marry our mothers and fathers. And in our closest relationships, we become our mothers and fathers.”

It’s tough to maintain intimacy over a long period of time, especially when we are haunted by what has happened to us in the past and are struggling to keep our heads above water in the present.

This week, Terry Real helps us address the toxic fallout from generational trauma, resolve the repetitive conflicts that make us feel lonely and alone, and explore why our winner takes all culture, that prizes individuality, is so harmful to our relationships.